Museum Planning Ghost Town Presentation

Todd PittengerSeptember 27, 2021

Stories of long-forgotten Kansas ghost towns will be focus of an upcoming Smoky Hill Museums virtual presentation.

According to the museum  “Your Favorite Haunts: Ghost Towns of Central Kansas,” with author Daniel C. Fitzgerald, Thursday, is planned for October 7th, 5:30-6:30p.

Even if the towns are gone, the energy and stories live on. Fitzgerald will discuss the beginnings, growth, people and abandonment of a number of Central Kansas ghost towns. He’ll also share the role these towns played in history.

Fitzgerald has written numerous books on Kansas topics, including ghost towns.

To register, go to https://www.smokyhillmuseum.org/  and either click on the large visual banner or click on Ghost Towns of Central Kansas Presentation, at the top.

 

