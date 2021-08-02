Museum Planning Forts and Posts Presentation

The Smoky Hill Museum this week will host a free Zoom presentation about Forts and Posts in Kansas During the Civil War.

This presentation will take place on Thursday, August 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Go to www.smokyhillmuseum.org/forts-and-posts-in-kansas.html and register to receive the link.

According to the museum, posts and forts of different shapes and sizes dotted the pioneer prairie landscape offering protection. During the Civil War years – the Bleeding Kansas years – many forts protected people from each other.

Travel through the pages of William Pollard’s book, across Saline County and Civil War Kansas to discover these fascinating fortresses. How many were there? Where were they? What purposes did they serve and what happened to them? Also, find out how to buy signed copies of his book. Pollard, a former Kansan, earned his MS in journalism from the University of Kansas. He’s an active historian and an award-winning author.