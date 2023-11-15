Museum Open House Coming Early

The free Smoky Hill Museum Holiday Open House is coming early this year.

According to the museum, the holiday open house is the same day as the Salina Downtown Holiday Festival – Saturday, November 18, from 1:00 – 3:00 pm.

Visit the Museum for holiday refreshments, a visit and photo with Pioneer Prairie Santa, fun, music, a special “Reading with Bristol” and more.

Make a Christmas ornament, enjoy other make-and-take crafts, and enjoy the Museum! There’s something for the whole family at this festive, free Holiday Open House.

Be sure to also stop in at the Museum Store for a special drawing and to shop for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.