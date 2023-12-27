Museum Match Deadline Nearing

Lindsborg’s Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum is at 56% with less than a week to go until a matching challenge hits its deadline on December 31st.

Right now anyone who buys a 2024 Lindsborg Museum membership will also secure a bonus to the museum worth three times the amount of the membership. It’s a perfect way to make donation dollars stretch farther this holiday season.

With a generous challenge pledge of $50,000 from Julie-Ann Neywick – longtime museum supporter and volunteer – she will triple match any individual, family, and business memberships purchased between now and 5 p.m. Central Time on December 31.

“I want this to be a gift for the holidays to support the community and one of my favorite places: Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum,” Neywick said. “I’m looking forward to seeing everyone come together to meet this shared goal.”

The terms of the challenge mean that a $40 individual membership brings the museum another $120, a $60 family membership secures another $180, and getting a $125 business membership (which also grants membership benefits for up to 10 employees) will impressively secure an additional $375!

Lenora Lynam, the museum’s Executive Director, said this was a huge deal.

“Museum members are one of our most important sources of funding in the annual budget,” she said. “This challenge gift and its focus on memberships is the perfect way to grow our museum family and financial foundation. We can’t thank Julie-Ann enough. We’re so blessed to have her as a friend and supporter of the museum.”

What more, Neywick has agreed to match memberships retroactively back to September 15 of this year, so anyone who has already purchased a membership has already secured their part of the $50,000 match funds and done their part to meeting the goal.

To become a member today, visit www.oldmillmuseum.org/members to purchase online or send a check to PO Box 94, Lindsborg, KS 67456 (including with the check the level of membership being purchased, email address, mailing address, full name, phone number, and indicating whether the museum’s biannual newsletter should be sent by email, mail, or both).

Memberships can also be purchased with a credit or debit card over the phone by calling 785-227-3595 or in person at the museum at 120 E. Mill St., Lindsborg, Kansas, during museum hours of 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday.