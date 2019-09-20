More than 1,500 museums across the U.S. – and 25 located in Kansas – will be participating in the Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day Saturday.

According to the Visit Abilene organization, Museum Day Saturday is an annual celebration of the institutions that tell the stories of our past and preserve our culture and heritage.

This year’s Museum Day will focus on musical collections and music-related programming.

“The Smithsonian is dedicated to preserving our nation’s history and rich heritage. Our local museums likewise house the artifacts and documents that tell the story of our past,” U.S. Rep Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend said. “This is a great opportunity for people across the state to experience the music and culture of Kansas.”

The Eisenhower Presidential Library, Museum and Boyhood Home in Abilene; Kauffman Museum in North Newton; Cosmosphere Space Museum in Hutchinson; and McPherson Museum & Arts Foundation are all participating in Saturday’s event and will provide free admission to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket.

—

Learn More / Get Ticket