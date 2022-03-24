Murdock named Honorable Mention NAIA All-America

Kansas Wesleyan’s Jun Murdock (SO/Wichita, Kan.) was named as an Honorable Mention NAIA All-America selection as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its 2022 Men’s Basketball All-America teams.

Murdock, who was named to the All-KCAC first-team last month, becomes KWU’s first men’s basketball All-America selection since Canon Fields in 2013.

Murdock was phenomenal for the Coyotes this season. He finished the conference season ranked eighth in the KCAC in scoring and assists per game, averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 assists per game and 19th in steals per game. He also ranks 11th in the KCAC 3-point field goal percentage in conference play at 37.8 percent. He scored 20 or more points five times during the season, including scoring 30 twice, against Bethany on January 5 and against Saint Mary on February 3.

Kansas Wesleyan finished its 2021-22 season with a 23-11 record, the third highest win total in program history, tying with Gene Johnson’s 1940 team that went 23-8. It was also the first 20-plus win season for the program since 2007.

KWU reached the semifinals of the KCAC Championships, and earned an at-large berth to the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship. KWU defeated Indiana South Bend in the first round, before falling to Oklahoma Wesleyan in the second round.

