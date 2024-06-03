Murdock named Bissell Male Student-Athlete of the Year

6/2/2024 | Men’s Basketball

received numerous awards and recognition during his three years as a standout basketball player at Kansas Wesleyan.

Winning the Gene Bissell Male Athlete of the Year Award for a second time was as special as it was unexpected.

“It means a lot, it’s a blessing to win that award,” Murdock said. “Really, I didn’t even expect to win it. There’s a lot of good athletes at this school especially the ones that we were up against. It’s just another way how the school shows a lot of love and respect to their student-athletes.”

Murdock was recognized during the annual Yotee Awards earlier this month. He also received honor in 2022.

Murdock transferred to KWU after spending his freshman year at Friends. He sat out a year because of Kansas Conference transfer rules then immediately became the Coyotes’ starting point guard for three years.

He earned NAIA All-America honors in 2022 and again this season after averaging 18.3 points, 4.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and helping the Coyotes compile a 23-9 record. He was named All-KCAC three times – First Team this season and 2022 – and was on this year’s All-Defensive Team and 2023.

Off the court Murdock was a key player on campus working as a resident assistant and in the Advancement Office as a graduate intern.

“I feel like it’s definitely given me a lot of experience especially if I want to get into my career and work in the sports management field,” he said. “(Being an RA) gives me a lot of experience working with people, being personal with people, learning about what they like and things like that.

“It let me do a lot of things I thought I would never do and I want to thank Michelle (Dolan), Cathy (Doubrava), Kay (Quinn) … all of those people that work in advancement for giving me the opportunity to do that.”

The experience also allowed him to do continue doing what he’s most passionate about.

“It gave me a chance to come back and play my favorite sport for my last year,” he said. “I love basketball, I’ve been loving it my whole life.”

Murdock will continue to love it and will continue his career overseas having agreed to play professionally in England next season. He is slated to leave this summer.

“Just another chance for me to play basketball,” he said. “Definitely another level so just continuing to work on my game.”

KWU will always be a special place though.

“It’s been a very big part of my life,” he said. “These past four years definitely have made me a better person on and off the court and I just appreciate everything that I’ve been through here.”

2024 Yotee Awards – Male Award Winners

Freshman of the Year: Damion Jackson – Track and Cross Country

Newcomer of the Year: Tyler Favretto – Baseball

Randy Bemiss Lone Coyote: Bryce Ware – Tennis

Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ritter Steinmann – Baseball

Frankin Gene Bissell Male Student-Athlete of the Year: Jun Murdock – Basketball