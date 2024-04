A first court appearance is held for the four people charged in the deaths of two Kansas women.

Tifany Adams, Tad Cullum, and Cole and Cora Twombly appeared in court in Texas County, Oklahoma, yesterday to face murder and kidnapping charges.

The victims, Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley, were last seen March 30th when they disappeared while on their way to a custody exchange.

Butler and Kelley’s bodies were found this past weekend in Texas County following a two-week search.