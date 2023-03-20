Salina, KS

Murder Suspects Caught in Michigan

Todd PittengerMarch 20, 2023

Two people accused of a weekend double murder in Junction City have been arrested in Michigan.

Police say 75-year-old Valerie Krissman and 80-year-old Roland Krissman were found dead Saturday night inside their home in the 700-block of West First Street. At approximately 8:20 officers responded to the home in reference to a check welfare. Upon arrival they located  the couple deceased inside.

On Sunday arrest warrants for two people from Junction City were issued. They are identified as 33-year-old Steven P. Pierce and 29-year-old Kallie R. Peters. Both were located by the Michigan State Patrol and arrested on these warrants. Both could face charges which include:

  • 2 counts of Felony Murder
  • 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery

They are currently being held in Michigan pending extradition back to Kansas

