Murder Suspect Was 16th Most Wanted Arrest

The capture of a murder suspect in Salina Wednesday evening marked the 16th arrest from the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted.

The latest latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on May 1st, and since then over half of them have been caught.

The 16th arrest is Nelson Hull III. He was wanted in connection with the death of 36-year-old Courtney Hoffman, who was found shot inside a vehicle at her home in North Salina back on February 23rd. He could face charges which include 1st Degree Murder.

Those on the May list are wanted for crimes which include among other things felony 1st degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, mistreatment of a dependent adult, aggravated sodomy, burglary, felony theft , and felony drug crimes.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 3,431 criminals have been caught, and 426 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

_ _ _

Salina’s Most Wanted