Murder Suspect Found Dead

A suspect in a recent Northwest Kansas murder has been found dead.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday evening September 11th, and Thursday morning September 12th, KBI agents interviewed 47-year-old Jon Flowers of Inman who was identified in connection with a Rooks County homicide. Multiple search warrants were also served at Flowers’s residence at 2385 31st Rd. in Inman.

Then, on Saturday, September 14th at approximately 7:25 p.m., deputies from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office responded to Flowers’s home for a welfare check when he did not show up to work or respond to contact from family. When deputies arrived, they discovered Flowers dead inside the residence. An autopsy was conducted, and the preliminary results indicate that Flowers’s manner of death was suicide.

At this time, it is believed that Flowers acted alone in the murder of Reif, and there is no indication that the violence was random.