Salina, KS

Now: 59 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 76 ° | Lo: 58 °

Murder Suspect Extradited Back to Salina

Todd PittengerApril 28, 2022

A man accused of a murder a little over a week ago has been extradited back to Salina to face charges. Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia was booked into the Saline County Jail early Wednesday evening on charges which include first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Back on Wednesday, April 20th, officers were sent to the area of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue for a possible injury accident. Upon arrival police found a deceased white male, identified as 37-year-old Chad Lee Jarrad Devinny of Salina, in the passenger seat of a green 200 Mercury Grand Marquis. Devinny appeared to have been shot and no one else was in the vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued several hours later for Lopez-Garcia.

Wednesday afternoon a Kansas City, Missouri resident recognized Lopez-Garcia due to the previous media release. KCPD was contacted and Lopez-Garcia was taken into custody on unrelated local Kansas City charges.

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Murder Suspect Extradited Back to S...

A man accused of a murder a little over a week ago has been extradited back to Salina to face charge...

April 28, 2022 Comments

Great Plains Hosts KSU President, A...

Top News

April 27, 2022

KWU and Saline County Partnership C...

Kansas News

April 27, 2022

Steve Hanson Selected to Kansas Mus...

Kansas News

April 27, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

KWU and Saline County Par...
April 27, 2022Comments
Steve Hanson Selected to ...
April 27, 2022Comments
FHSU Gets Rural STEM Teac...
April 27, 2022Comments
Jewelry Artists to Host M...
April 27, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra