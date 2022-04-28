Murder Suspect Extradited Back to Salina

A man accused of a murder a little over a week ago has been extradited back to Salina to face charges. Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia was booked into the Saline County Jail early Wednesday evening on charges which include first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Back on Wednesday, April 20th, officers were sent to the area of Front Street and Gypsum Avenue for a possible injury accident. Upon arrival police found a deceased white male, identified as 37-year-old Chad Lee Jarrad Devinny of Salina, in the passenger seat of a green 200 Mercury Grand Marquis. Devinny appeared to have been shot and no one else was in the vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued several hours later for Lopez-Garcia.

Wednesday afternoon a Kansas City, Missouri resident recognized Lopez-Garcia due to the previous media release. KCPD was contacted and Lopez-Garcia was taken into custody on unrelated local Kansas City charges.