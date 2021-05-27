Murder Suspect Arrested

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a February murder in Salina.

The Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested 35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III Wednesday evening after a two-hour standoff.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson posted the following statement on social media:

“At approximately 5:10 PM, the suspect, Nelson Hull, was arrested after an approximate 2 1/2 hour standoff with Salina SWAT. Hull was arrested at a residence in the 500 block of E. Stimmel.

This incident did involve chemical agents being introduced into the home. We appreciated KHP’s assistance during this standoff.”

Hull was wanted in connection with the death of 36-year-old Courtney Hoffman, who was found shot inside a vehicle at her home in North Salina back on February 23rd. He could face charges which include 1st Degree Murder.