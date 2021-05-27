Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 50 °

Murder Suspect Arrested

Todd PittengerMay 27, 2021

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a February murder in Salina.

The Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force arrested 35-year-old Nelson Gerrod Hull III Wednesday evening after a two-hour standoff.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson posted the following statement on social media:

“At approximately 5:10 PM, the suspect, Nelson Hull, was arrested after an approximate 2 1/2 hour standoff with Salina SWAT. Hull was arrested at a residence in the 500 block of E. Stimmel.
This incident did involve chemical agents being introduced into the home. We appreciated KHP’s assistance during this standoff.”

Hull was wanted in connection with the death of 36-year-old Courtney Hoffman, who was found shot inside a vehicle at her home in North Salina back on February 23rd. He could face charges which include 1st Degree Murder.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Top News

Murder Suspect Arrested

A suspect is under arrest in connection with a February murder in Salina. The Kansas Fugitive App...

May 27, 2021 Comments

Ready to Cruise For a Cause Again

Kansas News

May 27, 2021

19,464 People Vaccinated in Saline ...

Kansas News

May 27, 2021

5 New COVID Cases, No Deaths

Kansas News

May 27, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Ready to Cruise For a Cau...
May 27, 2021Comments
19,464 People Vaccinated ...
May 27, 2021Comments
5 New COVID Cases, No Dea...
May 27, 2021Comments
Construction Trailer Stol...
May 26, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices