Murder Charge in Connection With Crash

A Wichita woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash near Salina which dates back to February of 2023. Abygail Aaron was booked into the Saline County Jail on Tuesday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Aaron was driving a Toyota Tundra traveling southbound on Interstate 135. It crossed the center median for an unknown reason, and struck a Ford F 150 which caught fire on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.

A passenger in the Ford, 26-year-old Daisha Endsley of Salina, was killed.

Aaron suffered suspected serious injuries, as did the driver of the Ford, 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Salina.

The crash happened on I 135 just South of Water Well Road.

Aaron was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which include among others DUI and Second Degree Murder.