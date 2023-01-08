The death of an inmate at a Kansas prison is being investigated as a murder. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation ( and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

The Lansing Correctional Facility contacted the KBI just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday to report the suspicious death of an inmate. By statute, the KBI is charged with investigating the deaths of prisoners in the custody of Kansas jails and prisons, unless the inmate who dies is being regularly attended by a physician, or the death is ruled natural by autopsy. KBI agents responded to investigate.

According to the KBI, the initial investigation indicates that on Friday, just before 8:30 p.m., corrections officers were summoned to a two-person cell by a 25-year-old male inmate in the cell. When they arrived they found the other occupant, 62-year-old Gary Raburn, unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled.

Corrections officers entered the cell and attempted life-saving measures. EMS responded and continued attempts to revive Raburn, however, he was declared deceased at approximately 9:30 p.m.

An autopsy will be conducted. A suspect has been identified, and charges are pending.