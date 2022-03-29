Mural Visioning Workshop Planned

Salina Arts & Humanities is presenting a community mural visioning workshop, in preparation for a mural being created for the new stage, located at the corner of Santa Fe Ave. & Ash St.

According to the organization, this Friday from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, and Saturday from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, artist Dave Loewenstein will be in Salina to host a visioning workshop to obtain community input to assist with the development of a design for the mural that will be painted on the stage walls in April. His presentation will be held at the Art Center Warehouse, 149 S. 4th Street, Salina, Kansas on Friday and Saturday.

Before the mural design and painting begins, Loewenstein likes to meet with as many people in the community as possible to inform and shape the design of new public works of art. The community is invited to this free event to see Loewenstein’s presentation and participate in his visioning process.

Dave Loewenstein’s mural, “Waiting in the Wings,” graced Campbell Plaza from 2010 until recently when it was lost due to water damage discovered behind the wall during renovations. During the 2010 project, with the assistance of artist Debbie Wagner, Loewenstein did extensive Salina research while creating the design and included lots of visual nods to places and people unique to Salina. Local people posed for the figures and many others who were passing by were invited to pick up a brush and join the fun. Loewenstein will apply a similar unique and creative process for this new stage mural project.