Mural, Public Art Funding Available

Kansas is making multiple opportunities to support the creation of murals and public art in the state though coordinated funding programs.

According to the Kansas Department of Commerce, programs through the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and the Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) will provide funding for communities to use public spaces for the purposes of artistic use and creative endeavors.

“Public art is one of many factors that drives decisions about where people will stop for a meal, open a business or move their family,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Commerce looks forward to partnering with communities across Kansas on this important quality-of-life opportunity that supports economic growth and community pride.”

The programs are designed to utilize artists, creative interventions, and arts organizations to increase community vibrancy and provide space for artistic expression and public engagement.

KCAIC’s Mural and Public Art Program applications are open through March 13 to all 501c3 organizations, units of local government, and federally recognized tribes across Kansas. The maximum request is $10,000. A 100% match is required for the award which must be at least 25% cash match and up to 75% in-kind match. Projects must be completed by December 31, 2024. Applications may be found here.

“Public art projects provide an opportunity for communities to reflect on and celebrate their unique story,” KCAIC Interim Director Kate Van Steenhuyse said. “Whether large or small in scale, public art becomes part of community identity, and can have far-reaching benefits well beyond the installation itself.”

ORP’s Rural Mural Program will also be accepting new applications from March 13 to May 1. The maximum grant award will be $7,500. Only applicants from communities with a population fewer than 15,000 are eligible. A 100% match is required for the award which must be at least 25% cash match and up to 75% in-kind match. Projects must be completed by December 31, 2023. ORP will have a Rural Mural Planning Webinar at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 3 (register here). Once the application window is open, applications will be available here.

“Last year, a total of 37 Rural Mural projects were completed in 14 different communities,” ORP Director Trisha Purdon said. “Our office looks forward to working with a whole new group of partners in 2023.”

The Kansas Department of Commerce is committed to helping communities through financial support, technical assistance and process guidance as they imagine new projects through the Mural Making initiative. As part of this effort, an online resource guide designed to put communities on a path for growth and prosperity through arts and culture and place-based community development is available here.