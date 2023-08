Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after someone vandalized a mural on North Santa Fe Avenue.

Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that sometime between July 28th and August 4th, someone used black and blue paint to spray the words “Gunk, Gunk, Gunk,” on the grain elevator mural in the 200 block of N. Santa Fe.

Police say the damage is about four feet off the ground.