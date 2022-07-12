Muni’s Range Fix Coming Soon

The effects of a December wind storm are still being felt this summer at the Municipal Golf Course in Salina.

The high winds ripped through the protective netting on the driving range closing the area to practice along Markley Road.

City Manager Mike Schrage joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with an update on Tuesday, telling listeners that supply chain woes tangled up the response time.

According to the muni’s General Manager and PGA Head Golf Pro Mike Hargrave – the netting and the extra poles to expand the project have now arrived and a crew from Texas is scheduled to begin the work on Wednesday.

The 25-foot-high netting will stretch along Markley – and turn on the southeast corner toward the west with an extra 400-feet of poles and netting along the south boundary.

Hargrave says weather permitting, golfers could be hitting range balls again by this weekend.

The historic weather event which the National Weather Service dubbed a derecho or “inland hurricane” roared across the plains with sustained winds of 60-70mph from Kansas to Wisconsin on December, 15 2021.