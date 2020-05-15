Muninger Retires as Sacred Heart AD, Woodall Named Replacement

Eric Muninger has been a staple at Sacred Heart High School for decades.

Following many years of service, Muninger believes it’s time to slow down.

Two days after announcing his replacement for the boys golf program, Muninger confirmed to KSAL his intentions to semi-retire from Sacred Heart. Although he won’t be overseeing athletics, Muninger plans on helping out as a teacher.

“Mr. Muninger has been a loyal and most dedicated assistant principal and athletic director for over 25 years,” John Krajicek, Sacred Heart Principal, said in an email. “I am most grateful for Eric’s hard work, dedication, and loyalty to the school. Eric continually demonstrated extraordinary teamwork, thoughtfulness, and compassion in working with students, teachers, coaches, and parents.

In 1995, Muninger became the assistant principal at Sacred Heart. Nearly 10 years later, Muninger accepted the role of athletic director.

“He always went the extra mile in working with game officials, media, visiting school personnel, and the KSHSAA,” Krajicek said. “He was the ultimate team player, always willing to do whatever it took to help a student, coach, or parent.”

Muninger also served as Sacred Heart’s golf coach for close to 20 years. His teams won multiple Class 2A state championships, including a stretch of five straight titles from 2015 to 2019. He coached several individual state champions (Kameron Shaw, Cole Elmore, Grant Herrenbruck, Brooks Brown), but also preached the importance of balance as his teams set numerous state records.

Sacred Heart’s new leader has already been named.

Bryce Woodall takes over as the new athletic director for the 2020-21 school year. Woodall is no stranger to Sacred Heart. He has previously served as a teacher and coach for several years.

“Mr. Woodall’s leadership style, along with his past experiences in athletics and his commitment and ability to work with students, coaches and parents, seemed to be a great fit for our school,” Krajicek said. “His passion and commitment to the school and its mission is obvious. We are looking forward to Sacred Heart athletics under Mr. Woodall’s leadership.”

Woodall graduated from Trego High School in 1997. He then attended Fort Hays State University and completed his degree in 2001. Prior to Sacred Heart, Woodall taught and coached at Thayer, Neb., and Logan, Kan.

Woodall will resume teaching duties in the school.