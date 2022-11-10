Multiple Vehicles Damaged In Early Morning Rampage

A man with a screwdriver who knocked on the door of a Salina residence around 2:20 AM has been taken into custody.

Captain Paul Forrester told KSAL Staff that officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of South Eighth St. around 2:20 AM on Wednesday morning. The caller informed dispatch there was a man at her front porch who didn’t speak English, he was asking for the police and advised that he was holding a screwdriver in his hand.

Officers arrived a short time later and noticed the resident’s Toyota Prius had its door open and flashers on while parked in the driveway. The officers met with Carlos Antonio Perez Guzman (24) from Salina while another officer responded to a damage to property call in the 600 block of North Ninth St. The victim reported the tires on both his 2000 Mercury Marquis and 2012 Chevy Equinox had been punctured with a screwdriver, and a brick had been thrown through a bay window of their home. The total loss is expected to be around $600 dollars.

A short time later, officers were called back to the 500 block of South Eighth when a resident discovered their 2018 Nissan Frontier Pickup had all four tires punctured and there was damage to the center console with the driver’s door left open. The estimated damage is approximately $600 dollars.

As the day continued the reports flowed in with 5 victims in total in the 500 block of South Eighth.

A 2019 Subaru Ascent had 3 tires punctured with an estimated $450 dollars in total damage. A 2004 Nissan Titan had 1 tire punctured with an estimated $500 dollars in damage. A 2017 Honda Civic had 3 tires punctured and a radio button inside the vehicle had been punctured as well. The estimated damage was approximately $600 dollars.

In the 600 block of South Ninth a 1998 Chevy S10 had a tire punctured and the driver’s door was open. A 2009 Buick Enclave at the residence had all 4 tires punctured and there were puncture marks inside the vehicle, some in the panel under the driver’s window and some in the radio, a taillight was broken, and a floor mat was missing. The estimated damage and loss is approximately $850 dollars.

All vehicles with punctured tires had puncture parks consistent with a screwdriver.

Later in the afternoon officers were called to the 200 block of West Prescott. The resident called the police after she saw Guzman’s booking photo and recognized him to be the man in her Ring doorbell video, at 1:50 AM he had been on her front porch trying to enter her home and made several unsuccessful attempts to unlock her door using the electronic keypad.

Guzman has been taken into custody and his requested charges include:

4 counts of Attempted Aggravated Burglary, 4 counts of vehicle burglary, and 1 count of felony criminal damage to property.