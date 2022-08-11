Salina, KS

Multiple Square Bales Lost in Fire

KSAL StaffAugust 11, 2022

A fire consumes over $35,000 worth of hay bales early Thursday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a motorist on I-135 called authorities around 12:42am to report a large fire.

Crews from Rural Fire District #2 responded to the 8000 block of S. Centennial Road to combat a blaze that ignited a large stack of hay bales owned by Kevin Pihl.

Deputies say fire crews were able to save about 1/3 of the stack of bales from the flames.

Loss is listed at $36,000. Cause of the fire is still unknown.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office

