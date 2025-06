Police are investigating a burglary after someone stole 16 guns from a house in northwest Salina.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that sometime Friday between 5am and 1pm, someone entered a home in the 200 block of Northwest Place and removed a number of rifles and handguns from the residence.

Police are working to find video from around the neighborhood to help identify a suspect. There was no forced entry.

Loss is listed at $9,000.