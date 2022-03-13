Multiple Promotions at Bennington State Bank

The Bennington State Bank has promoted multiple employees. According to the bank, these strategic changes will contribute to the growth and expansion of the company.

New hires and promotions include:

New Hire:

Keith Leonard joined BSB in December 2021 as Jr. Wealth Advisor. Leonard graduated from Wichita State University with a Bachelor’s of Education. As a Jr. Wealth Advisor, Leonard is responsible for the promotion and selling of investment management and trust services to new and existing clientele, as well as the administration of assigned accounts.

Promotions:

Laurie Aufdemberge, who joined BSB in 2010, has over 23 years in Banking, was promoted to Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. She initiates the mortgage process for potential clients; preparing, analyzing, and verifying mortgage loan applications for the purchase or refinance of real estate. She has been recognized by the USDA First Time Home Buyer and RuralDevelopment Programs due to BSB’s commitment to these programs that afford many residents of the State to become home owners through this partnership with USDA.

Sevda Baker, who joined BSB in 2020, was promoted to Jr. Wealth Advisor. Baker graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Personal Financial Planning. As a Jr. Wealth Advisor, Baker is responsible for the promotion and selling of investment management and trustservices to new and existing clientele, as well as the administration of assigned accounts.

Toni Born, who joined BSB in 1991, has nearly 35 years in Banking was promoted to Vice President, Retail Manager. Born is responsible for the implementation of the strategic direction and tactics in conjunction with the Retail Banking Officer while assuring that optimal customer experiences are consistently provided whether delivered in person, via phone, or through other avenues. Born provides direction for the retail line of business through branch supervisors.

Shay Cox, who joined BSB in 2007, has over 20 years in Banking was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Portfolio Manager. Cox made the move from Loan Operations to the Portfolio Management Department last year. The Portfolio Managers provide relationship management and support to Lending Officers in originating, monitoring and servicing an existing portfolio of complex loans and borrowing relationships. The Portfolio Manager interacts with customers as well as assists Lending Officers in all aspects of servicing customers.

Ayla Fairchild, who joined BSB in 2019, has over 11 years in Banking was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Loan Operations Manager. Fairchild is responsible for loan operations and management oversight of the Commercial, Real Estate, Agriculture and Consumer loan staff and systems. This includes processing, servicing, accounting, reporting and customer service functions. In addition, Fairchild works across business lines to ensure optimal customer experience.

Steve Phillips, who joined BSB in 2018, has over 30 years of experience in Banking was promoted to Senior Vice President, Senior Credit Analyst. As one of BSB’s Senior Credit Analyst, Phillips works with other members of senior management to develop procedures that evaluate and provide guidance on credit risks related to the Bank’s lending programs. Senior Analysts provide recommendations that align with Loan Policy and the vision and mission of the Bank to provide optimal customer experience.

Carolyn Sichley, who joined BSB in 2019, was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Marketing Officer. Sichley has over 20 years of experience in the marketing sector with over 7 years in Bank Marketing. Sichley is responsible for all marketing strategies and activities within the Bank and manages the overall brand strategy by providing direction and feedback on marketing initiatives and projects. She makes key decisions regarding digital marketing, product distribution, budgeting, and branding while working with other Bank officers to set overall branding objectives while focusing on implementing

creative design and community engagement.

Cameron Stanley, who joined BSB in 2012, has 10 years in Banking was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Portfolio Manager. The Portfolio Managers provide relationship management and support to Lending Officers in originating, monitoring and servicing an existing portfolio of complex loans and borrowing relationships. The Portfolio Manager interacts with customers as well as assists Lending Officers in all aspects of servicing customers.

Shawn Wilson, who joined BSB in 2016, has 20 years in Banking was promoted to Vice President, IT

Manager. Wilson is responsible for coordinating, planning, and leading technology-related initiatives

for the Bank. Wilson is also responsible for the development and oversight of the Bank’s technology

and IT Security strategies in order to support growth objectives while strengthening the Bank’s

competitive advantage.

Susan Young, who joined BSB in 2005, has over 25 years in Banking was promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief HR Officer. Young is responsible for developing and executing a talent strategy in alignment with the vision and values of the Bank while supporting the overall strategic direction. Young serves as an operational leader while overseeing the HR functions including talent management and development; employee relations; policy development; and compensation and benefits design and administration.