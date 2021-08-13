Salina, KS

Multiple Power Tools Stolen

KSAL Staff August 13, 2021

Thieves ransack a work truck, stealing multiple power tools and generators.

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, sometime between August 7th and 12th, someone entered a shop lot in the 1900 block of W. Grand and emptied the tool boxes and cab on a 2007 Chevy work truck.

Owner David Sharp told deputies that keys to unlock the tool boxes were found in pickup’s cab, allowing thieves to take numerous Milwaukee brand power tools, hand tools, a fan, toilet auger and two power generators.

Total loss is listed at $8,088.

