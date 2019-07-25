Multiple Lottery Winners From Kansas

Salina, KS

KSAL StaffJuly 25, 2019

Kansas might not have sold the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket in the Tuesday drawing this week, but one ticket worth $10,000 was sold in the Sunflower State.

According to the Kansas Lottery the $10,000 ticket, the northeast region, was the largest prize won in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing in the state. The northeast region includes the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and the northern half of Lyon.

Kansas also had a $1,000 Mega Million Megaplier winner in the drawing. The $1,000 ticket was sold in north central Kansas.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 1, 4, 23, 40, 45, with a Mega Ball of 11. The winning jackpot ticket worth an estimated $168.4 million, with an estimated cash option of $108.5 million, was sold in New Hampshire.

Since the Mega Millions jackpot was hit, the jackpot now resets to a guaranteed $40 million jackpot with a cash option of $25.8 million for the Friday drawing.

Mega Millions wasn’t the only game to draw winners in Kansas. One lucky person won the top prize of $22,000 in Tuesday night’s 2by2 drawing. The winning numbers in the 2by2 drawing were 5,7,7,8. The winning ticket was sold in northeast Kansas.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

