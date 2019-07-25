Multiple Lottery Winners From Kansas

Kansas might not have sold the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket in the Tuesday drawing this week, but one ticket worth $10,000 was sold in the Sunflower State.

According to the Kansas Lottery the $10,000 ticket, the northeast region, was the largest prize won in the Tuesday Mega Millions drawing in the state. The northeast region includes the following counties: Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Doniphan, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Atchison, Geary, Wabaunsee, Shawnee, Jefferson, Leavenworth, Wyandotte, Johnson, Osage, Douglas, Franklin, Miami, Morris and the northern half of Lyon.

Kansas also had a $1,000 Mega Million Megaplier winner in the drawing. The $1,000 ticket was sold in north central Kansas.

The winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 1, 4, 23, 40, 45, with a Mega Ball of 11. The winning jackpot ticket worth an estimated $168.4 million, with an estimated cash option of $108.5 million, was sold in New Hampshire.

Since the Mega Millions jackpot was hit, the jackpot now resets to a guaranteed $40 million jackpot with a cash option of $25.8 million for the Friday drawing.

Mega Millions wasn’t the only game to draw winners in Kansas. One lucky person won the top prize of $22,000 in Tuesday night’s 2by2 drawing. The winning numbers in the 2by2 drawing were 5,7,7,8. The winning ticket was sold in northeast Kansas.