Multiple Large Lottery Prizes Won

It was a big weekend for lottery players in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Lottery, on Saturday night, one lucky player in South Central Kansas won a $407,126 Super Kansas Cash jackpot. Then on Sunday night, the second of four Holiday Millionaire Raffle Early Bird drawings was held. The winning ticket, number 065585, was sold in Southeast Kansas and is worth $30,000!

There were other winners this weekend as well: In Northeast Kansas, a $22,000 2by2 top prize was won in the Saturday night drawing, accompanied by a $2,000 Super Kansas Cash winner.

There are still two more Early Bird drawings to come in this year’s Holiday Millionaire Raffle. The first will be on November 24 for $40,000, with the final Early Bird drawing on December 15 for $50,000!

The Holiday Millionaire Raffle Grand Prize drawing will be on January 2, 2020, where one lucky player will win $1 million! There are hundreds of thousands of dollars in other cash prizes that will be announced on that day as well!

Players should hurry to get their Holiday Millionaire Raffle tickets now to make sure they’re eligible to win in both remaining Early Bird drawings as well as the Grand Prize drawing. There are only 200,000 tickets available and when they’re gone, they’re gone.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot will reset to $100,000 for the Monday, October 28 drawing.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.