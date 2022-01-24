Multiple Escapes From Custody Fail

A man that tried to escape police while in handcuffs not once, but twice, is back in custody.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Friday, officers were sent to 820 W. Walnut for a subject that had escaped from a bondsmen. Eagle Bonds called dispatch advising that David Moreno, a 39-year-old male from Salina, had been taken into custody for outstanding warrants and was placed in handcuffs. When they were taking Moreno out of the house, he took off running.

Witnesses in the area reported that Moreno had entered a house at 505 Montrose. Officers surrounded the house, and Moreno eventually exited the house. Officers were waiting on a patrol vehicle for transport, and Moreno again fled on foot while handcuffed. Moreno was taken into custody following the brief foot pursuit in the 400 block of Montrose.

Moreno had two active warrants out of Saline County District court for probation violation and failure to appear. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of felony interference with law enforcement and one count of aggravated escape from custody.