Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 30 °

Multiple Escapes From Custody Fail

KSAL StaffJanuary 24, 2022

A man that tried to escape police while in handcuffs not once, but twice, is back in custody.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Friday, officers were sent to 820 W. Walnut for a subject that had escaped from a bondsmen. Eagle Bonds called dispatch advising that David Moreno, a 39-year-old male from Salina, had been taken into custody for outstanding warrants and was placed in handcuffs. When they were taking Moreno out of the house, he took off running.

Witnesses in the area reported that Moreno had entered a house at 505 Montrose. Officers surrounded the house, and Moreno eventually exited the house. Officers were waiting on a patrol vehicle for transport, and Moreno again fled on foot while handcuffed. Moreno was taken into custody following the brief foot pursuit in the 400 block of Montrose.

Moreno had two active warrants out of Saline County District court for probation violation and failure to appear. He was also charged with two counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of felony interference with law enforcement and one count of aggravated escape from custody.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Multiple Escapes From Custody Fail

A man that tried to escape police while in handcuffs not once, but twice, is back in custody. Sal...

January 24, 2022 Comments

High-Speed Chase Leads to Arrest

Kansas News

January 24, 2022

Salina Man Hurt in Crash

Top News

January 24, 2022

Lee Breaks NCAA Record as K-State U...

Sports News

January 23, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Multiple Escapes From Cus...
January 24, 2022Comments
High-Speed Chase Leads to...
January 24, 2022Comments
KSU Designed Product Help...
January 23, 2022Comments
Central Presents Anastasi...
January 23, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices