Multiple Chain Saws Stolen

Authorities are investigating the theft of a number of chain saws from a locked box on a pickup.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that sometime between Wednesday and Thursday someone cut the lock off a tool box on a GMC truck that was parked on a wood cutting lot in the 2600 N. Ohio, and removed the equipment.

Deputies say 4 Stihl brand chain saws, 1 Echo chain saw, a Stihl pole saw plus a Husqvarna leaf blower were all taken.

Loss and damage is listed at $2,770.