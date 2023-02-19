Multiple Bennington State Bank Promotions

The Bennington State Bank has promoted multiple employees.

Promotions include:

Dakota Rohleder, who joined BSB in 2015, was promoted to the Bennington location Market President. As Market President, Rohleder is responsible for developing new business, as well as maintaining and servicing the existing loan and depository customers of BSB. Rohleder is a Kansas State graduate with a B.S. in Animal Science and Industry. During his tenure with BSB, he has graduated from Schools of Banking Ag Lending and Advanced Ag Lending Schools. Rohleder is currently serving as Board member and Secretary for Choose Ottawa County (Economic Development), Treasurer for Bennington Lion’s Club, Vice Chairman of the Bennington PRCA Rodeo Committee, and Board member for Ottawa County 4-H Foundation.

Erica Chapel, who joined BSB in 2018, was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Trust Operations Officer. Chapel is responsible for the effective operational and administrative functions of the BSB Trust and Wealth Management Department. In addition, Chapel works across business lines to ensure optimal customer experience. Chapel is a Kanas State University Salina graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Financial Planning and a Kansas Wesleyan graduate of the master’s in business administration. Chapel is a Finance Committee and board member of the Salina Area United Way.

David George, who joined BSB in 2017, has over 10 years of experience in Financial Planning, was promoted to Wealth Advisor, Assistant Vice President. As Wealth Advisor, George provides financial guidance and expertise to clients in meeting their financial needs and assisting them with clarifying, and then developing a plan to meet their financial planning goals while maintaining conformity with client risk tolerance and goals. BSB offers a range of services, including portfolio management, estate and retirement planning, and tax services. George is a Kansas State University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Planning.

Sevda Baker, who joined BSB in 2020, was promoted to Wealth Advisor. As a Wealth Advisor, Baker provides financial guidance and expertise to clients in meeting their financial needs and assisting them with clarifying, and then developing a plan to meet their financial planning goals while maintaining conformity with client risk tolerance and goals. BSB offers a range of services, including portfolio management, estate and retirement planning, and tax services. Baker graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Personal Financial Planning accompanied with a minor in Business.

Matthew Whitsitt, who joined BSB in 2019, was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Credit Analyst. As one of BSB’s Credit Analysts, Whitsitt works with members of management to develop and implement procedures that evaluate credit risks and provide guidance for the Bank’s Commercial and Agricultural lending programs. Credit Analysts provide recommendations that align with Loan Policy and the vision and mission of the Bank to provide optimal customer experience. Whitsitt is a graduate from Kansas Wesleyan University with a BA in Accounting. Whitsitt is a member of the Salina Area Young Professionals and is a BSB Corporate Volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Corporate Program

Mattie King, who joined BSB in 2020, was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Accounting Officer. As Accounting Officer, King is responsible for supporting the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with accounting related functions. King has 6 years in Accounting and Finance and is a graduate of Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting, as well as obtaining her Certificate in Non-Profit Leadership Studies. King is a recent graduate of the Salina Chamber of Commerce Leadership Salina program, a member of Salina Rotary Club and Stewart Elementary PTA.

Tyler Elting, who joined BSB in 2017, was promoted to AVP, Information Security Officer and Vendor Management. Elting has 15 years in banking, most of which have been in IT. As Information Security Officer, Elting is assigned the responsibility for maintaining the appropriate operational security posture for BSB systems and programs. Elting is a graduate at the University of Advanced Technology in Arizona and Kansas State Salina. Elting is actively involved in youth ministry at First Covenant Church.

Jeremy Brown, who joined BSB in 2020, has 25 years in Information Technology, was promoted to Assistant Vice President, IT Systems Administrator. Brown is responsible for managing, troubleshooting, licensing, and updating hardware and software assets to ensure that appropriate measures are proactively followed in response the Bank’s technology and IT Security strategies in order to support growth objectives while strengthening the Bank’s competitive advantage. Brown is a K-State Salina graduate with a BS in Computer Systems Technology with Associates in Web Development and Computer Science.