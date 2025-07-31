Multiple Arrests at “Nudiegras” Lake Event

A special enforcement effort involving several agencies prompted multiple citations and several arrests at an area lake.

According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, On July 19th Kansas Game Wardens partnered with Kansas State Park Rangers, Public Lands officers, and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office to coordinate a special enforcement selective at Milford Reservoir during an annual, unpermitted, and very large pre-planned event on the water called “Nudiegras”.

Officers stopped 74 vessels throughout the day. They issued 28 charges, 2 warnings and made or assisted with 7 arrests.

Here are the violations they addressed:

10 Insufficient safety equipment (PFD, fire extinguisher, navigation lights)

6 Boating Under the Influence of Alcohol, Drugs, or both

3 Negligent operation

3 Expired or missing vessel registration

2 Over capacity

2 Interference with Law Enforcement

1 PBT refusal

1 Operate above no wake speed in a no wake zone

1 Minor in consumption

1 Criminal restraint

The agency thanks those who do everything correctly, every time they are on the water. They want everyone to be safe while they enjoy their time on Kansas lakes and rivers. Let this be some encouragement to make sure you have all required safety equipment before you hit the water, to care for the safety of your occupants as well as those around you, and to never operate a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

All charges are currently pending.