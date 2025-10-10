Multiple Arrest in Drug Case

A nearly year-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in a Dickson County community culminated with multiple arrests this week.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, in December of 2024, their drug enforcement unit began an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in Herington. The approximate ten-month long investigation, resulted in an arrest and a seizure of methamphetamine.

On October 9, 2025, deputies executed a search warrant in the 500 Block of South A Street in Herington. A search of the residence revealed methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, marijuana, and other controlled substances.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office also executed an arrest warrants with the assistance of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Junction City Police Department and the Herington Police Department.

Charles Miller, 48, of Woodbine was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following charges:

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Distribution of Controlled Substance using communication facility

No Drug Tax Stamp

Tyrone Wynne, 44, of Herington was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following charges:

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine wit intent to distribute

Distribution of Controlled Substance using communication facility

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with the Intent to Distribute

No Drug Tax Stamp

Jessica Christy Auntie, 44, of Herington was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following charges:

Distribution of Methamphetamine

Distribution of Controlled Substance using communication facility

No Drug Tax Stamp

Anne Marie Foxx-Cupp, 48, of Florence was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the following charges:

Distribution of Methamphetamine

No Drug Tax Stamp

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests as well as charges are possible.