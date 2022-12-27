Multiple Accidents on Icy Roads

Icy conditions on Christmas night led to numerous slide-offs and a few injury accidents around Saline County. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that a 33-year-old woman from Enterprise was transported to Salina Regional Health Center after her 2003 Jeep Wrangler slid off Interstate-70 and hit a tree near mile post 261. Deputies say Carla Derrick suffered cuts in the crash that occurred at about 6:25pm on Sunday.

A woman from McPherson was injured in a slide-off accident Sunday night on I-135 near mile post 82. Saline County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Brianna Leon was taken to Salina Regional Health Center after being trapped in the passenger seat of a 2005 Chrysler van. The 22-year-old male driver from Idaho was not hurt. Leon had suspected minor injuries. The crash occurred at about 8:05pm on Christmas night.

A Salina man was injured after the Peterbilt garbage truck he was operating slid off I-70, spun into the median and rolled onto its side early Monday morning. Deputies report 27-year-old Taylor Redmond may have suffered a broken wrist in the crash that occurred just after 2am Monday near mile post 263. Redmond was transported to the hospital in Salina for treatment.

Deputies with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office responded to at least eight accidents that occurred between 6:28pm Christmas night into Monday morning at 2:25am.