Multicultural Student Union to Host Gospel Brunch

Kansas Wesleyan University’s Multicultural Student Union is planning an event.

According to the school, the organization will host its annual Gospel Brunch this coming Saturday February 10th. The event will begin at 10 a.m. in the Student Activities Center, and music will be provided by noted performer Samuel Hines and the Salina Gospel Choir.

Hines is a musician who has played for the likes of Karen Clark Sheard, Chrystal Rucker, and Kevin Harrison and The Brand, while the Salina Gospel Choir is a community choir that includes KWU students and individuals from the Salina region. KWU sophomore Sydney Mitchell will be the group’s soloist.

Cost for the brunch is $15 at the door.

Photo via Kansas Wesleyan University