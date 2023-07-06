Multi-Conference Football Officiating Alliance Announced

Today the Big 12 Conference announced it has entered into a football officiating alliance with the American Athletic (FBS), Mountain West (FBS), and Southland (FCS) conferences. The alliance will be in effect for the upcoming 2023 season.

Over 300 officials will be under the alliance’s umbrella, ensuring consistent training, evaluation and grading processes across the conferences. The alliance conferences will use this pipeline to develop a “bench” of officials that have been trained and evaluated under consistent philosophies and mechanics.

Each conference will have its own coordinator of officials to manage their respective officiating programs, with the alliance overseen by Big 12 Coordinator of Officials, Greg Burks.