With over 900 miles of gravel and dirt roads to maintain – Saline County road crews are hoping for some help from the sun and wind in the battle against the muck and mire, left over from the recent snow and rain showers.

Darren Fishel, Road and Bridge Administrator for Saline County tells KSAL News that they have identified about 400 sites in the county that need rock to help stabilize the driving surface.

The department relies on twelve road graders to handle the bulk of the work in twelve designated territories. Fishel is urging Saline County residents to reach out to his office if their road needs attention. He can be reached at 785 826-6527, or learn more online at www.salinecountyks.gov