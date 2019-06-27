Salina, KS

Mud Rescue

KSAL StaffJune 25, 2019
Saline County Sheriff truck

A high-clearance emergency vehicle rescues a driver and his dog who were stuck in mud and flood waters.

Captain Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that just before 8am Tuesday morning, deputies were sent to the 3300 block of E. North Street after a driver got stuck in deep ruts in a road that was covered with about 6-inches of water.

A crew from Rural Fire District 5 was able to rescue the man and his dog.

Because of the flooding, a portion of the road had been closed with signs posted – however the person resides between the signs and was trying to drive out.

Deputies say the muddy ruts hidden under the water where about two-feet deep.

Authorities continue to stress to area residents not to drive around road closed signs and not to drive onto roads that are covered in water.

