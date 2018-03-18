Much Needed Rain Anticipated

A little drought relief might be on the way, in the form of much needed rain.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday afternoon and will continue into the overnight hours.

South-central Kansas could see an isolated severe thunderstorm during the overnight hours tonight while areas to the north should only see scattered showers and occasional non-severe thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts of 0.50 to 1 inch are possible.

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be Sunday evening and into the early morning hours Monday.

Last week Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer Tuesday issued drought declarations for the entire state. The declarations includes all 105 counties either in an emergency, warning or watch status.