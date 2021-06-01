Mowery Welcomes Gastroenterology Nurse Practitioner

Mowery Clinic is welcoming a new addition to its staff. The medical clinic in Salina welcomes nurse practitioner April Leonard, APRN.

According to the organization, Leonard will be seeing patients at Mowery Clinic Gastroenterology.

A graduate of Chamberlain University, Leonard earned her master’s degree in nursing and is board-certified by

the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. She joins Mowery Clinic with over 10 years of healthcare

experience.

“I am beyond excited to begin this new journey and very excited to have the opportunity to work with Dr.

Brown, Dr. Johnson, and the rest of the gastroenterology staff to help provide care to the community,” said

Leonard.

Leonard is practicing under the direction of two of Mowery Clinic’s gastroenterologist’s, Drs. Paul Johnson and

Jesica Brown.

“April is a great addition to Mowery Clinic. Her experience in healthcare and her passion to improve the overall

health of people make her an excellent addition to our Gastroenterology team.” said Dr. Jesica Brown.

For more information or to schedule an appointment call (785) 827-7261 or visit moweryclinic.com to learn

more