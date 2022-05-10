Mowery Clinic Welcomes New Surgeon

A Salina medical clinic is welcoming a new surgeon.

Mowery Clinic welcomes Dr. Keenan Wanamaker, General & Vascular Surgeon. Dr. Wanamaker joins Dr. Chris Rupe, General and Vascular Surgeon, at the clinic located at 737 E Crawford.

Kansas.

According to Mowery, Dr. Wanamaker’s philosophy of patient care is focused on compassionate care. “I’m always striving for an open-eared approach with my patients and their families. A doctor-patient relationship should encourage individualized treatment plans during times of need,” said Dr. Wanamaker.

Dr. Wanamaker earned his medical degree at Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI. He then completed

his General Surgery residency at Michigan State University, Genesys Regional Medical Center. Dr.

Wanamaker also served a Vascular Surgery fellowship at Michigan State University-Sinai Grace Hospital

followed by a Surgical Critical Care fellowship at Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center-Harper

University Hospital.

D

r. Wanamaker is currently accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call (785) 827-7261, or to learn

more about Mowery Clinic or Dr. Wanamaker please visit moweryclinic.com