Mowery Clinic Welcomes Allergist

Todd PittengerJanuary 2, 2023

The Salina area again has a doctor who specializes in allergies.

Mowery Clinic welcomes Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, Allergy and Immunology. According to the organisation, Dr. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients.

“When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city while maintaining a small town feel. My family and I are excited to explore the trails
and green space this spring,” said Dr. Rahoy.

Dr. Rahoy completed his medical degree at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri. He completed residency at Creighton University and University of Nebraska Children’s Hospital joint pediatric residency program. He then completed allergy and immunology fellowship at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.

Dr. Rahoy’s areas of special interest include allergic gastrointestinal disorders, angioedema, anaphylaxis, asthma, seasonal allergies, chronic cough, chronic sinusitis, drug allergy &  esensitization, eczema, food allergy, hives, immunodeficiency, insect sting allergy & many other allergic disorders.

“I passionately strive for the highest quality of life for my patients. For me, that starts by actively listening to them; building that trust component with my patients is important,” said Dr. Rahoy.

Dr. Rahoy is currently accepting new pediatric and adult patients.

For more information or to learn more about Dr. Rahoy and Mowery Clinic, call (785) 827-7261 or visit MoweryClinic.com.

