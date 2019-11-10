Salina, KS

Mowery Clinic Opens Walk-In Clinic

Todd PittengerNovember 10, 2019

A Salina medical facility has expanded and is now treating walk-in patients.

According to Mowery Clinic, they have recently expanded its services to include a walk-in clinic. Individuals experiencing a minor emergency, illness or injury can utilize the walk-in clinic.

“Mowery Clinic’s model of care has always focused on the patient. We identified the need of accessible and timely healthcare for individuals experiencing a minor emergency or illness within our community, and we developed Mowery Walk-In Clinic. Our goal is to provide individuals with quality and timely professional medical care, regardless if they are a previous patient at Mowery Clinic or not,” said longtime Mowery Clinic OB/GYN Dr. Jeffrey Knox.

Mowery Walk-In Clinic is available to individuals ranging from newborn to geriatrics. The walk-in clinic is open Monday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Extended hours will be announced at a later date.

“People deserve access to basic healthcare in a timely manner. We hope that Mowery Walk-In Clinic meets and exceeds those needs,” said Todd Smith, APRN.

Mowery Walk-In clinic is located at 737 E Crawford St in Salina. No appointment is necessary. For more information visit mowerclinic.com or call (785) 827-7261.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Mowery Clinic Opens Walk-In Clinic

