Salina Police are investigating the theft of a trailer loaded with mowing equipment.

Captain Gary Hanus tell KSAL News that sometime between 10:30am Friday and noon on Sunday, someone hooked up a metal trailer that had two riding mowers on board along with weed trimmers and leaf blowers and drove off.

Police say the owner, Tyler Pankratz had left the wood floor trailer with metal tool baskets parked in the 1400 block of Woodland Ave.

Loss is listed at $20,000.