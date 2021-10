An area man’s lawn caught on fire after his mower malfunctioned.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that around 2 p.m. on Oct. 15, Jared Woltje noticed some flames coming from the grass below him. He tried to use his skid loader to put the fire out, but he was unsuccessful.

The skid loader, valued at $5,000, and three to four acres of land at 4735 W. Schilling Road were burned up in the fire. The crew from Fire District No. 6 extinguished the flames.