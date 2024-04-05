Mounted Patrol Co-Founder Remembered

A founding member of the all-volunteer Saline County Sheriff Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad, and long-time co-owner of Salina’s Royal Tire Company is being remembered. 86-year-old LeRoy Schmidt passed away peacefully on earlier this week.

LeRoy was the co-owner of Royal Tire Company for 32 years, retiring in 1988.

LeRoy was very involved in the community. He was a co-founder and member of the Saline County Sheriff Mounted Patrol and Rescue Squad. He coached baseball, and was a scout leader for his boys and a 4-H leader with his four children for many years.

Leroy enjoyed farm life with his horses, cattle, pigs and chickens. Many summers were spent camping with his family and friends as members of the Good Sams Camping Club. He was a member of the Isis Shrine Temple, the Knights of Columbus and a member and President of the local U.C.T. Club.

Ryan Mortuary is handling arrangements.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral. Burial will be in the Mt.. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 8:00 pm Monday evening, April 8, at the Ryan Mortuary, Salina, where Vigil services will be held at 7:00 pm that evening.