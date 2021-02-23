Moundridge Stomps Ell-Saline in Cardinals’ Regular Season Finale

The Ell-Saline Cardinals have struggled to end their regular season, as the girls entered tonight’s game having dropped ten of their last eleven games, and the boys were riding a 50+ game losing streak. Both of those trends continued tonight in a matchup with two very talented Moundridge teams.

The girls got out to another slow start in this one, trailing 5-14 at the end of the first quarter. The Wildcats then caught fire in the second half, outscoring Ell-Saline 23-7 in the second quarter to take a 37-12 halftime lead. They continued to dominate in the third quarter, as Kansas Wesleyan commit Kourtney Kauffman hit five threes in the third quarter to extend the lead to 59-23 going to the fourth quarter. With a running clock, the Cardinals didn’t do much scoring in the fourth quarter, as the Lady Cardinals dropped another one, 63-26. Raleigh Kramer led the team with nine points on the game.

The boys game was much of the same, although they looked like they might keep it close like they did against Sterling on Friday, trailing just 6-4 early, but the Wildcats closed the first half on a 38-3 run, taking a commanding 44-7 advantage to the break. The clock was running for the entire second half, as the Wildcats mostly drained the clock with long offensive possessions and ended up with a 60-15 win. There wasn’t much offensive production from the Cardinals tonight, as Kade Wilson and Carter Underwood led the team with four points each.

The Cardinals now wait to see who they will face in postseason play.