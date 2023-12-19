Motorists Urged to Drive Sober Over Holidays

Law enforcement agencies across the nation and across Kansas are joining forces over the holidays to remind drivers it’s deadly, dangerous and illegal to drive under the influence of illegal drugs, alcohol and some prescription drugs.

According to the Kansas Deparment of Transportation, driving impaired can have deadly consequences. That’s why multiple agencies are partnering to remind all drivers to “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” this holiday season.

“As friends and families gather across our state, the Kansas Highway Patrol will be there to help keep you safe,” said KHP Captain Candice Breshears. “There will be additional enforcement throughout the holidays. Please do your part so everyone makes it to their destinations safely.”

Enforcement on this law occurs every day but officers will be especially focused Dec. 13 to Jan. 1 to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roads.

According to KDOT, from Dec. 13, 2022, to Jan. 1, 2023, a total of 26 people were killed on Kansas roadways. Of these, 9 people died and 75 were injured in crashes where impairment was involved. There were 152 crashes during that timeframe involving impairment.

“Any driver getting behind the wheel after using impairing substances puts you, other travelers, passengers and themselves at risk,” said KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager Gary Herman. “This enforcement period is to remind drivers of the serious consequences of driving impaired. They could face jail time, lose their driver’s license/vehicle and pay up to $10,000 in costs including attorney’s fees, fines, higher insurance rates and lost wages.”

People are encouraged to make arrangements before heading out for any activities.

“We all want to reduce fatalities due to traffic crashes in Kansas,” said Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) Communications Manager, Jeri Biehler. “The KTA asks all travelers to enjoy the season by celebrating responsibly and having a plan in place for a designated driver or rideshare service.”

Other safe alternatives to driving impaired –

Stay home if plans include drinking.

Take the keys away and make a plan to get friends home safely.

Contact local law enforcement if a suspected impaired driver is seen.

For Kansas impaired driving educational resources, visit www.ktsro.org/impaired-driving.