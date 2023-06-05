Motorist Urged to Watch for Deer

A man from McPherson is okay after a deer went through the windshield of his car.

Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that 31-year-old Aaron Spare was driving northbound on I-135 Saturday and hit a deer near mile marker 87. The animal was killed as it went through the glass of the 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Authorities are reminding motorists that deer are very active right now after two other deer related crashes occurred over the weekend on I-70 near McGavern Road and I-135 near Hedberg Road. No injuries were reported.