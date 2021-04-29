Motorist Injured When Truck Blows Through Stop Sign

A motorist is hurt when his truck is smacked by another truck that failed to stop at a stop sign east of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the wreck occurred at the intersection of Simpson Rd. and E. Country Club Rd. at 4:01 p.m., Wednesday.

Keith Cole, 32, Salina, was driving his 2017 GMC Sierra south on Simpson and failed to stop at the stop sign with Country Club. His track rammed in to the passenger side of a 2008 Toyota Tundra, driven by Raymond Bengston, 36, Salina, in the intersection. Bengston’s truck continued in to the southwest corner of the ditch and then struck a tree.

Bengston complained of neck and back pain from the crash and was transported to the Salina hospital by EMS. Meanwhile, Cole, refused medical treatment.

Cole is cited for failure to yield.