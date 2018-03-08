Motorist Assistance Technician Killed in Crash

A Kansas Highway Patrol Motorist Assistance Technician was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 135 late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the agency, just before 4:00 in the afternoon troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle injury collision that occurred on I-135 southbound at mile marker 14 in Park City. The crash involved a Kansas Highway Patrol Motorist Assistance vehicle and a commercial truck tractor semi-trailer.

The KHP vehicle was merging from the center median into the southbound lanes of the interstate. The semi was headed south in the inside lane. It struck the KHP vehicle from behind.

The motorist assistance technician was critically injured in the crash and transported to a Wichita hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The semi driver refused medical treatment at the scene.

The name of the motorist assistance technician was not immediately released pending notification of next-of-kin.